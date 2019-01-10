Contact: Sue King, (202) 690-8122 Sue.King@usda.gov

Teresa White, (202) 690-8123 Teresa.White@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail letters with survey codes this December to more than 22,000 U.S. producers involved in certified or transitioning to certified organic farming for the 2019 Organic Survey. Each producer who self-reported organic farming in the 2017 Census of Agriculture will receive a unique survey code to respond conveniently online and to be represented in this very important, once-every-five-year data.

"The latest Census of Agriculture results show continued interest in organic agriculture among consumers, producers, and businesses,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “NASS produces the most comprehensive source of data on organic farming in the United States. Good data and informed decisions about organic programs and services start with having a robust survey response. We thank the producers in advance for their participation."

The 2019 Organic Survey results will expand on the 2017 Census of Agriculture data by looking at several aspects of organic agriculture during the 2019 calendar year, including production, marketing practices, income, expenses and more.

Producers who receive the 2019 Organic Survey are required to respond by federal law (Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113), as this survey is part of the Census of Agriculture Program. The same federal law that requires response also requires NASS to keep all individual information confidential.

Farmers and ranchers are asked to complete their surveys online via NASS’ secure website. The online questionnaire is user friendly, accessible on most electronic devices, and saves producers valuable time by calculating totals and automatically skipping questions not applicable to their operations. Additionally, responding online improves data quality and saves resources.

The deadline for response is Jan. 10, 2020. Results will be available October 2020. For more information about the Organic Survey, visit www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.