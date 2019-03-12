Contact: Jim Barrett, (202) 690-8124 james.j.barrett@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will host its annual USDA Data Users’ Meeting on Tuesday, April 21st as a virtual meeting. The event is regularly held to share recent and pending program changes, and to solicit comments and input on various data and information programs important to agriculture. Usually held in person, this online Data Users’ Meeting remains free of charge and open to the public and will take place from 1:00-3:30 p.m. (ET). Links to the webinar will be shared with participants after registration.

This event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service, and the U.S. Census Bureau. Leaders from each agency will provide an overview of current issues and then take questions and comments.

To participate in the 2020 USDA Data Users’ Meeting, please register online at www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting/. Summaries of previous meetings are also available on the web page. For more information, contact Patricia Snipe at Patricia.Snipe@usda.gov or (202) 720-2248.

WHAT: USDA Data Users’ Meeting, free and open to the public

WHEN: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 1:00-3:30 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Online webinar; a link to the webinar will be emailed to registered participants on April 14, 2020