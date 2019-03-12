News Release

USDA publica los datos del Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico de 2018

WASHINGTON, 9 de junio de 2020 – El Servicio Nacional de Estadísticas Agrícolas (NASS, por sus siglas en inglés) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (USDA, por sus siglas en inglés) publicó hoy los datos del Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico de 2018. La información, que incluyó alrededor de 38 mil datos sobre las fincas en Puerto Rico y las personas que las operan, se recopiló directamente de los agricultores asistidos por el Departamento de Agricultura de Puerto Rico y el Servicio de Extensión Agrícola de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Los datos muestran que el valor total de la producción agrícola en la Isla alcanzó $485 millones en el 2018, una disminución de cerca de $63 millones desde el 2012, cuando el último censo fue llevado a cabo. Las regiones de Arecibo y Ponce en conjunto comprenden más del 50% del valor total de la producción agrícola. En septiembre del 2017, el huracán María devastó la Isla, impactando negativamente al sector agrícola, reflejado en los resultados del Censo de Agricultura del 2018 con una disminución de 37.5% en el número de fincas y de 16.6% en terrenos en fincas comparado con los datos del 2012.

Debido a las condiciones causadas por el huracán María, NASS retrasó el Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico de 2017 al 2018. Este cambio en la recolección de datos permitió la Isla enfocarse en las actividades de recuperación y obtener una representación más precisa de la inustria agrícola de Puerto Rico. Los datos muestran que los cultivos más conocidos como el plátano y el café experimentaron una disminución pronunciada en valor. En el 2018, el valor de la producción de plátano disminuyó 47.5% y el café disminuyó 83.7% desde el 2012. Los datos del nuevo censo muestran que los granos ahora representan una porción grande del valor total de la producción agrícola de Puerto Rico, aumentando de $8.5 millones en 2012 a $74.4 millones en 2018.

“El censo de agricultura es la fuente principal de estadística sobre la producción agrícola de Puerto Rico y la única fuente consistente de datos- comparable a nivel regional”, expresó el administrador de NASS, Hubert Hamer. “Los datos del nuevo censo de agricultura documentan la industria agrícola de la Isla y los efectos del huracán María. Estos datos son vitales para el continuo apoyo y resiliencia de las comunidades agrícolas de Puerto Rico”.

Los datos a nivel isla y regional ya se encuentran disponible en línea mediante una publicación electrónica y a través de la base de datos de NASS, QuickStats. Una publicación con el resumen del Censo de Agricultura de 2018 estará disponible este mes a través del portal en línea de NASS. Por primera vez llevado a cabo en 1840 en conjunto con el censo poblacional, el censo de agricultura – un recuento completo de las fincas y ranchos y de las personas que las operan en Estados Unidos y sus territorios – es generalmente llevado a cabo cada cinco años. Este es el décimo octavo Censo de Agricultura para Puerto Rico y el quinto llevado a cabo por NASS.

Las estadísticas del Censo de Agricultura permiten a los planificadores de política pública desarrollar programas específicos y mejorar programas agrícolas, estudiar tendencias históricas y condiciones actuales y planificar hacia el futuro”, expresó Hamer. A nivel local, agencias como la Junta de Planificación de Puerto Rico y el Departamento de Agricultura usan los datos del censo para desarrollar políticas y programas. Además, sirve como punto de referencia para estimar pérdidas y daños causados por desastres naturales tales como huracanes, terremotos y sequías severas.

El reporte del Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico difiere de la publicación de Estados Unidos con el fin de representar mejor la agricultura de la Isla. Por ejemplo, el censo de agricultura define una finca en Puerto Rico como cualquier lugar donde se produjeron y vendieron, o que normalmente pudieran haberse vendido, $500 o más en productos agrícolas durante el año del censo. El reporte de Puerto Rico incluye datos en cultivos tropicales que no se incluyen en otras publicaciones del censo tales como: la yuca, los cocos y los plátanos. El Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico también provee data especializada en prácticas de producción agrícola, incluyendo secado de café, generadores de emergencia, coberturas de invernaderos/hidropónicos y características únicas del operador, tales como el nivel educativo más alto alcanzado, número de personas que viven en el hogar y estado de jubilación.

Para poder acezar los resultados completos del Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico de 2018, visit www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.

