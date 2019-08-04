News Release

Contact: Jim Barrett, (202) 690-8124 james.j.barrett@usda.gov

 USDA hosts virtual Data Users’ Meeting to seek public input on its statistical programs

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will host a virtual Data Users’ Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. ET. NASS holds this biannual event to share recent and pending program changes, and to solicit comments and input on various data and information programs important to agriculture. Usually held in person, this online meeting remains free of charge and open to the public.

NASS is organizing this Data Users’ Meeting in cooperation with USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service, and the U.S. Census Bureau. Leaders from each agency will provide an overview of current issues and then take questions and comments from participants.

To participate in the Data Users’ Meeting, please register online at www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting/. Summaries of previous meetings are available on the same webpage. NASS will email a Zoom for Government link to the webinar after registration.

For more information, contact Patricia Snipe at Patricia.Snipe@usda.gov or (202) 720-2248.

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.

