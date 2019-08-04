News Release

USDA Appoints Members to the Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 – Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has appointed 22 members to serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics. The committee advises the Secretary on surveys of agriculture and other related surveys; the periodic Census of Agriculture; and the types of agricultural information to obtain from respondents. The Committee also prepares recommendations regarding the content of agricultural reports and presents the views and needs for data of suppliers and users of agriculture statistics.

The Committee draws on the experience and expertise of its members to form a collective judgment concerning agricultural data collected and the statistics issued by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics was re-established by a charter issued on Feb. 7, 2019. Members of the Committee have a broad range of knowledge and interest in, though not limited to, agricultural economics, rural sociology, farm policy analysis, and agricultural education. Members represent a range of organizations to include state and local governments, agriculture-related industries, trade or marketing associations, major national farm organizations, and producer groups. Members serve two-year terms as per the Committee charter.

Members are:

  • Mr. John Armstrong, Muscotah, KS
  • Ms. Kellie Bray, Alexandria, VA
  • Dr. Keith Coble, Starkville, MS
  • Mr. Benjamin Duncanson, Washington, DC
  • Mr. Mark Hodges, Tuttle, OK
  • Dr. William Lazarus, Shoreview, MN
  • Mr. Sig Lindquist, Chetek, WI
  • Dr. Marvin Miller, Wheaton, IL
  • Ms. Juli Obudzinski, Washington, DC
  • Dr. Mykel Taylor, Wamego, KS
  • Mr. Jeff Witte, Las Cruces, NM
  • Ms. Kim Brackett, Homedale, ID
  • Mr. Don Close, Wildwood, MO
  • Ms. Jennifer Dempsey, Amherst, MA
  • Ms. Megan Hedges, Chester, MT
  • Ms. Elaine Kub, Roscoe, SD
  • Dr. Virginia Lesser, Corvallis, OR
  • Ms. Katelyn McCullock, Highland Ranch, CO
  • Dr. John Newton, Washington, DC
  • Mr. Scott Sheely, Lancaster, PA
  • Mr. Eric Wade, Lubbock, TX
  • Mr. Skip Wright-Clark, Wilson, WY

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.

