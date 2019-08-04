Access Quick Stats (searchable database)

The Quick Stats Database is the most comprehensive tool for accessing agricultural data published by NASS. It allows you to customize your query by commodity, location, or time period.

Access Quick Stats Lite

Quick Stats Lite provides a more structured approach to get commonly requested statistics from our online database.

Access Census Data Query Tool

The Census Data Query Tool (CDQT) is a web based tool that is available to access and download table level data from the Census of Agriculture Volume 1 publication.