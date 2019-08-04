Contact: Teresa White, (202) 690-8123 Teresa.White@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2021 –The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting virtually April 14 and 15 from noon-3 p.m. ET. This is the first time the event will span two afternoons. The meeting is free and open to the public..

The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public, and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board (WAOB), Farm Service Agency (FSA), Economic Research Service (ERS), Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), and U.S. Census Bureau.

The April 14 agenda includes agency updates followed by several breakout sessions for participants to choose from, including AMS Market News; World Board Meteorology; NASS Grain Stocks Program; and Foreign Production, Trade, and Import/Export Data. On April 15, after a brief recap of the previous day’s activities, the floor will open to participants for questions and comments, and the event will close with two breakout sessions: NASS Modernization and ERS Research.

Anyone interested in participating in the Spring 2021 Virtual Data Users’ Meeting should register online at www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting/". Links to this Zoom meeting will be emailed to participants after registration. Summaries of previous meetings are available on the same webpage. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber at Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov or 202-690-3099.