WASHINGTON, April 21, 2021 – USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) today inducted to its Hall of Fame three former employees whose impact continues to influence the agency and its staff. The NASS Hall of Fame honors individuals whose work has had a lasting impact on agricultural statistics and the service NASS provides.

“The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees all share a distinguished record of public service during which they helped to shape the agency’s operations and improve the quality and reliability of our work,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “Beyond their talents in the field of statistics, our three honorees are also remembered by coworkers as superior leaders and supportive colleagues.”

The 2021 inductees to the NASS Hall of Fame are:

Marshall L. Dantzler began his career as a student trainee in the South Carolina field office in 1965 and, aside from a two-year stint in the Army, spent the remainder of his 45-year public service career with NASS, largely in service to Field Operations. During that time, he recruited and mentored countless NASS leaders, established the first NASS Regional Data Collection Center, and guided 46 state statistical offices through many changes.

NASS established the Hall of Fame to recognize former employees whose contributions to the agency and to agricultural statistics transcend time. Individuals honored in the Hall of Fame exemplify integrity, honesty, and commitment to public service.

To learn more about the NASS Hall of Fame, including information on how to submit a nomination, visit www.nass.usda.gov/About_NASS/Hall_of_Fame.