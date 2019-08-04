Contact: Jodi Letterman, (916) 738-6609 Jodi.Letterman@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 – If you missed the deadline to respond to USDA’s National Agricultural Classification Survey (NACS), it is not too late. A second survey reminder is coming soon and responding online is easier than ever before. The survey, one of the most important steps in determining who should receive a 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaire, asks recipients if they are involved in any agricultural activity. A portion of the potential producers who received the survey responded last month.

“Every response matters. Even if a recipient believes the survey does not apply to them, we ask that they respond online to at least the initial screening questions,” said NASS Census and Survey Division Director Barbara Rater. “By participating in the survey, respondents not only show the breadth of American agriculture, they ensure they have a voice in the upcoming ag census and, as a result, their future and that of the industry.”

NASS encourages recipients to respond securely online at www.agcounts.usda.gov, using the 12-digit survey code mailed to them. Completed questionnaires may also be mailed back in the prepaid envelope provided.

If you did not receive the 2017 Census of Agriculture or the NACS and believe you should have, please sign up to be counted at www.agcounts.usda.gov/getcounted. All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. For more information about the NACS, visit www.nass.usda.gov/go/nacs. For assistance with the survey, please call 888-424-7828.