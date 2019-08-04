News Release

 Printable
 E-mail

Contact: Terry Matlock, (720) 787-3172 terry.matlock@usda.gov

United States hog inventory down 2%

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 – As of June 1, there were 75.7 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, down 2% from June 2020 but up 1% from March 1, 2021, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

June 2021 Hogs Pigs Inventory

Other key findings in the report were:

  • Of the 75.7 million hogs and pigs, 69.4 million were market hogs, while 6.23 million were kept for breeding.
  • Between March and May 2021, 33.6 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down 3% from the same time period one year earlier.
  • From March through May 2021, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 10.95 pigs per litter.
  • U.S. hog producers intend to have 3.11 million sows farrow between June and August 2021, and 3.08 million sows farrow between September and November 2021.
  • Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 24.2 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 9.30 million head. North Carolina was third with 8.30 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed roughly 4,800 operators across the nation during the first half of June. The data collected were received by electronic data recording, mail and telephone.

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

###

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write to USDA, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Stop 9410, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or call toll-free at (866) 632-9992 (English) or (800) 877-8339 (TDD) or (866) 377-8642 (English Federal-relay) or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish Federal-relay).