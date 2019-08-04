News Release

 Printable
 E-mail

Contact: Terry Matlock, (720) 787-3172 terry.matlock@usda.gov

Corn planted acreage up 2% from 2020
Soybean acreage up 5% from last year

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 92.7 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2021, up 2% from last year, according to the Acreage report released today. Soybean area planted is estimated at 87.6 million acres, up 5% from last year.

Following up to the Prospective Plantings report released in late spring, NASS surveyed more than 90,000 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted. Key findings released in the Acreage report include:

Corn

  • Growers expect to harvest 84.5 million acres of corn for grain, up 2% from last year.
  • Ninety-three percent of all corn acres planted in the United States are biotech varieties, up 1 percentage point from last year.

Soybeans

  • Soybean harvested area for 2021 is estimated at 86.7 million acres, up 5% from 2020.
  • Producers planted 95% of the soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, 1 percentage point higher than in 2020.

Cotton

  • All cotton planted area for 2021 is estimated at 11.7 million acres, 3% below last year.
  • Upland cotton is estimated at 11.6 million acres, down 3% from 2020.
  • American Pima is estimated at 142,000 acres, down 30% from last year.
  • Ninety-seven percent of Upland cotton planted acres are biotech varieties, up 1 percentage point from 2020.

Wheat

  • All wheat planted area for 2021 is estimated at 46.7 million acres, up 5% from last year. This represents the fourth lowest all wheat planted area on record since records began in 1919.
  • Winter wheat planted area is estimated at 33.7 million acres, up 11% from 2020. This marks the first year of increasing acreage since 2013.
  • Other spring wheat planted area is estimated at 11.6 million acres, down 5% from 2020.
  • Durum wheat planted area is estimated at 1.48 million acres, down 12% from last year.

Today, NASS also released the quarterly Grain Stocks report to provide estimates of on-farm and off-farm stocks as of June 1. Key findings in that report include:

Grain Stocks

  • Corn stocks totaled 4.11 billion bushels, down 18% from the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks were down 39% from a year ago, but off-farm stocks were up 11%.
  • Soybeans stored totaled 767 million bushels, down 44% from June 1, 2020. On-farm soybean stocks were down 65% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were down 27%.
  • All wheat stored totaled 844 million bushels, down 18% from a year ago. On-farm all wheat stocks were down 38% from last year, while off-farm stocks were down 12%.
  • Durum wheat stored totaled 27.5 million bushels, down 34% from June 1, 2020. On-farm stocks of Durum wheat were down 24%, while off-farm stocks were down from the previous year by 42%.

The Acreage and Grain Stocks reports and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

###

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write to USDA, Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Stop 9410, Washington, DC 20250-9410, or call toll-free at (866) 632-9992 (English) or (800) 877-8339 (TDD) or (866) 377-8642 (English Federal-relay) or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish Federal-relay).