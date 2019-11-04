Contact: Alexandra Nseir, (202) 819-4122 Alexandra.Nseir@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 – USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) and Agricultural Research Service have announced enhancements to the CropScape web app, allowing users to more easily conduct area and statistical analysis of planted U.S. commodities.

Now known as CroplandCROS, the geospatial data product hosts the Cropland Data Layer (CDL). The NASS CDL is a 30-meter derived, crop-specific land cover classification that is created annually from satellite imagery.

“CroplandCROS improves the user experience by providing a consolidated, organized, and intuitive interface for conducting area analysis of U.S. cropland commodities,” said NASS Director of Research and Development Linda Young. “We’ve made these enhancements while maintaining the analysis integrity of the CropScape application. The app also shows the importance of inter-agency collaboration in building innovative solutions and products.”

CroplandCROS is powered by USDA’s Partnerships for Data Innovations (PDI). The app allows users to geolocate farms and map areas of interest. To aid users, the app features a user guide and instructional videos.

The CDL is available equally to everyone – agribusinesses and researchers alike. CDL users can apply the technology to explore yield forecasts, acreage estimates, disaster assessment, wildlife habitat, water use, and more.

The app has undergone enhancements to improve performance that include: