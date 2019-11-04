Contact: Alexandra Nseir, (202) 819-4122 Alexandra.Nseir@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 – It is not too late to respond to the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The survey collects information on the acreage, yield, production, price and value of hemp in the United States.

If a survey recipient is not a current hemp producer, the recipient is encouraged to respond to a few simple questions at the beginning of the questionnaire to ensure NASS does not contact them regarding hemp in the future.

“Every response matters to ensure we have accurate data needed to inform decisions about the hemp industry,” said NASS Acting Administrator Kevin Barnes. “This critical survey will set the benchmark for hemp acreage and production to assist regulatory agencies, producers, state governments, processors and other key industry entities.”

NASS has begun phone follow-up with survey recipients. Producers can complete their survey through phone interview, securely online at www.agcounts.usda.gov, or by mailing back their completed questionnaire.

All information reported by individuals will be kept confidential, as required by federal law. Results of the survey will be released Feb. 17, 2022 on the NASS website and in NASS’s Quick Stats searchable database. For more information about the hemp survey, visit the hemp web page. For assistance with the survey, producers can call 888-424-7828.