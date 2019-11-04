Contact: Terry Matlock, (720) 822-3030 terry.matlock@usda.gov or Jodi Halvorson, 916-738-6609 Jodi.Halvorson@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 – Starting in January, approximately 15,000 agricultural producers across the nation and the various segments of U.S. agriculture will receive an invitation to assist in the online 2022 Census of Agriculture Content Test. The Content Test, which will run through spring, is a critical part of the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s (NASS’s) preparation for the once-every-five-year Census of Agriculture. Participants in the test will be asked to complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture online questionnaire via a new Respondent Portal aimed to improve the reporting experience for all producers.

“NASS would not be able to supply valuable agricultural data without producer participation. We recognize that time is valuable, and our goal is to improve producers’ experience when responding to our surveys,” said Census and Survey Division Director Barbara Rater. “That’s why NASS has been gathering feedback from producers over the last year to assist in modernizing areas of our data collection, which includes the development of our new Respondent Portal. We are grateful to the participants in this Content Test. Their support will assist us in analyzing the portal’s capabilities and help ensure that future census data remain as accurate as possible.”

NASS has been preparing for the 2022 Census of Agriculture since 2018, when they began evaluating the content and design of the previous Census questionnaire and soliciting public input into the 2022 Census. The 2022 Census of Agriculture will mail out to all known U.S. producers next fall.

The Census of Agriculture is the only source of comprehensive agricultural data for every state and county in the nation. The data are widely used to inform decisions that benefit the agricultural community and the nation – from decisions guiding essential food delivery systems, succession planning, and new and beginning farmer programs, to decisions affecting agriculture practices, land stewardship, sustainability, and more.

In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps all responses confidential and uses them for statistical purposes only. Anyone who needs assistance completing the Content Test can call 888-424-7828. For more information about the Census of Agriculture, or if you are a producer who does not currently receive NASS surveys or censuses, visit www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. The Sign Up to Be Counted in the 2022 Census button is at the top of the page.