WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2021 – As of Dec. 1, there were 74.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, down 4% from December 2020 and down 1% from Sept. 1, 2021, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Other key findings in the report were:

Of the 74.2 million hogs and pigs, 68.0 million were market hogs, while 6.18 million were kept for breeding.

Between September and November 2021, 33.7 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down 4% from the same time period one year earlier.

From September through November 2021, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11.19 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.94 million sows farrow between December 2021 and February 2022, and 3.01 million sows farrow between March and May 2022.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 23.8 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 8.90 million head. North Carolina was third with 8.00 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed roughly 6,300 operators across the nation during the first half of December. The data collected were received by electronic data recording, mail and telephone.

