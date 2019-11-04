Contact: Kristen Lenhardt, (202) 690-8122 kristen.lenhardt@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 – As a new year kicks off, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reflects on major milestones achieved during 2021. The agricultural community gained two new geospatial decision support tools, and will soon have first-time data on hemp production, conservation practice adoption motivations, farmer demographics, and agroforestry practices. Also throughout 2021, NASS conducted extensive research, development, and live tests of numerous core data collection- and dissemination-related systems. This ongoing work aims to increasingly modernize how NASS interacts with the public, making it easier for farmers and ranchers to ensure their voice is counted and enhance access for all those seeking NASS statistics.

“We are proud to deliver new and improved products and services requested by the farmers and ranchers from whom we collect data,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “We recognize that quality data begins with the producers who take the time to respond to NASS surveys and that’s why our work over the past year strives to provide valuable tools and information that benefit not only producers but the entire agricultural community.”

The first geospatial product that launched in 2021, the Crop Condition and Soil Moisture Analytics tool, provides soil moisture data important for crop planting, yield forecasting and weather monitoring. The second, Cropland CROS, is a web-based, interactive query, mapping, and distribution system for U.S. crops. It updates the well-established Cropland Data Layer or CDL interface to provide intuitive navigation, searchability, analysis and export functionality.

In addition to delivering new policy-relevant surveys and geospatial decision-making tools, last year, NASS made remarkable progress behind the scenes to replace older statistical systems. These improvements will enable NASS to integrate new sources of data, better collect and use information, and create a more equitable, user-friendly interface for the public. Through modernizations that reduce the time needed to complete surveys and otherwise make response more convenient, NASS will reach more producers and continue to provide data that reflect the broad diversity of America’s farmers and ranchers.

“Over the next few years, we will gradually bring a more modern look, feel and ease of interaction to those completing surveys and using NASS data,” said Hamer. “We are excited by these transformative initiatives and are proceeding with testing and launching them. Rest assured, they will not ‘go live’ until we are certain they uphold our extremely high standards for security, confidentiality of personal information, and data quality so that NASS statistics remain the leading, trusted source of agricultural data.”

The five major NASS modernization efforts are: