Contact: Terry Matlock, (720) 787-3172 terry.matlock@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 – As of March 1, there were 72.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, down 2% from March 2021 and down 3% from Dec. 1, 2021, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Other key findings in the report were:

Of the 72.2 million hogs and pigs, 66.1 million were market hogs, while 6.10 million were kept for breeding.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, 31.7 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down 1% from the same time period one year earlier.

From December 2021 through February 2022, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 10.95 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.99 million sows farrow between March and May 2022, and 3.03 million sows farrow between June and August 2022.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states at 23.0 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 8.60 million head. North Carolina was third with 8.00 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed roughly 4,700 operators across the nation during the first half of March. The data collected were received by electronic data reporting, mail and telephone

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov

There will be a live Twitter Stat Chat, a question-and-answer session for the public, about the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report @usda_nass today at 4 p.m. EDT. The public should include #StatChat in their questions. NASS hosts Stat Chat after every Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report is released.

NASS will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting on Tuesday, April 19 from 1-4:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be at the University of Chicago’s Gleacher Center. A virtual attendance option will also be available. The meeting is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending the Data Users’ Meeting can find registration information, agenda items and details from previous meetings.