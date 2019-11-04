Contact: Alexandra Nseir, (202) 690-8121 alexandra.nseir@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 – Today, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) inducted to its Hall of Fame two former employees whose impact continues to influence the agency’s programs. The NASS Hall of Fame honors individuals whose work has had a lasting impact on agricultural statistics and the service NASS provides to the nation. This year’s inductees are Sue Horstkamp and Joseph T. Reilly.

“The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees transformed the agency, its operations and culture through their leadership and creativity,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “Our two honorees distinguished themselves by charting new paths for NASS, finding ways to improve statistical systems, increase efficiency and better serve the public.”

Sue Horstkamp joined NASS in 1971 as a GS-4 secretary/stenographer in the Survey Division. Over her more than 37 years at the agency, she served as executive secretary for three different NASS administrators, successfully managing day-to-day operations for Charles E. Caudill (1987-1993), Donald M. Bay (1993-1999), and R. Ronald Bosecker (1999-2008). Horstkamp’s ability to create teamwork and professional excellence within the headquarters’ secretarial staff is part of what made her a standout NASS employee. Horstkamp helped to formalize training activity among secretarial staff, facilitating efficiency and consistency. Horstkamp retired in 2002.

Joseph T. Reilly, a former NASS administrator from 2014-2016, was integral to ensuring the continuation of the Census of Agriculture. He helped lead the transfer of the Census of Agriculture from the Department of Commerce to NASS after the signing of the Census of Agriculture Act in 1997 – legislation for which he advocated. Upon arriving at NASS, Reilly transformed statistical systems, introducing a new automated complex data editing system and new disclosure systems that protected the confidentiality of the data provided by producers. Reilly’s efforts during the 1997 Census of Agriculture and beyond enhanced the national and international credibility of NASS as the premier agricultural statistical agency in the world

He served in many leadership roles in NASS during his 20 years with the agency. He served as deputy administrator for field operations, associate administrator and as administrator in his last few years at the agency.

NASS established the Hall of Fame to recognize former employees whose contributions to the agency and to agricultural statistics transcend time. Individuals honored in the Hall of Fame exemplify professional integrity and strong commitment to public service.

To learn more about the NASS Hall of Fame, including information on how to submit a nomination, visit www.nass.usda.gov/About_NASS/Hall_of_Fame.