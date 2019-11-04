News Release

Corn planted acreage down 4% from 2021, Soybean acreage up 1% from last year

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 89.9 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2022, down 4% from last year, according to the Acreage report released today. Soybean area planted is estimated at 88.3 million acres, up 1% from last year.

Following up on the Prospective Plantings report released in March, NASS surveyed approximately 9,100 segments of land and more than 64,000 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted. Key findings released in the Acreage report include:

Corn

  • Growers expect to harvest 81.9 million acres of corn for grain, down 4% from 2021.
  • Ninety-three percent of all corn acres planted in the United States are biotech varieties, unchanged from 2021.

Soybeans

  • Soybean harvested area for 2022 is estimated at 87.5 million acres, up 1% from 2021.
  • Producers planted 95% of the soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, unchanged from 2021.

Cotton

  • All cotton planted area for 2022 is estimated at 12.5 million acres, 11% above 2021.
  • Upland cotton planted is estimated at 12.3 million acres, up 11% from 2021.
  • American Pima planted area is estimated at 156,000 acres, up 23% from 2021.
  • Ninety-five percent of Upland cotton planted acres are biotech varieties, down 2 percentage points from 2021.

Wheat

  • All wheat planted area for 2022 is estimated at 47.1 million acres, up 1% from last year. This represents the 5th lowest all wheat planted area on record since records began in 1919.
  • Winter wheat planted area is estimated at 34.0 million acres, up 1% from 2021.
  • Other spring wheat planted area is estimated at 11.1 million acres, down 3% from 2021.
  • Durum wheat planted area is estimated at 1.98 million acres, up 21% from last year.

NASS today also released the quarterly Grain Stocks report to provide estimates of on-farm and off-farm stocks as of June 1. Key findings in that report include:

Grain Stocks

  • Corn stocks totaled 4.35 billion bushels, up 6% from the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks were up 22% from a year ago, but off-farm stocks were down 6%.
  • Soybeans stored totaled 971 million bushels, up 26% from June 1, 2021. On-farm soybean stocks were up 51% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were up 17%.
  • All wheat stored totaled 660 million bushels, down 22% from a year ago. On-farm all wheat stocks were down 34% from last year, while off-farm stocks were down 19%.
  • Durum wheat stored totaled 21.2 million bushels, down 22% from June 1, 2021. On-farm stocks of Durum wheat were down 31% from June 1, 2021. Off-farm stocks of Durum wheat were down 14% from a year earlier.

The Acreage and Grain Stocks reports and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.

