WASHINGTON, 29 de agosto de 2022 – Los agricultores y ganaderos estadounidenses pronto tendrán la oportunidad de estar representados en el único relevamiento integral e imparcial de datos agrícolas de cada estado, condado y territorio del país. Este otoño, el Departamento de Agricultura de EE.UU. (USDA) enviará por correo el Censo de Agricultura 2022 a millones de productores agrícolas de los 50 estados y Puerto Rico.

El Censo de Agricultura 2022 se enviará por fases. La primera será una invitación a responder en línea en el mes de noviembre y, en diciembre, se enviarán los cuestionarios en papel. El censo agrícola incluirá a establecimientos de cualquier tamaño, urbanos y rurales, que produjeron y vendieron, o que normalmente habrían vendido, más de $1.000 en productos agrícolas en 2022.

“Los datos del Censo de Agricultura son de mucha utilidad para el gobierno federal, los gobiernos locales, las empresas agrícolas, las asociaciones comerciales, los educadores de extensión y muchos otros para fundamentar las decisiones sobre las políticas y los programas y servicios agrícolas que ayudan a los productores y las comunidades rurales”, dijo el Administrador del NASS, Huber Hamer. “Respondiendo el Censo de Agricultura –y estando representados en estos datos tan importantes – los productores están literalmente ayudando a forjar su futuro”.

El Censo de Agricultura, que se llevó a cabo como un servicio a la agricultura estadounidense desde 1840 y que ahora realiza el Servicio Nacional de Estadísticas Agrícolas (NASS) cada cinco años, cuenta la historia y muestra el valor que tiene la agricultura estadounidense. Destaca, entre otros temas, el uso y la titularidad de las tierras, las características de los productores, las prácticas de producción y los ingresos y gastos. Para cubrir los años entre censos, el NASS realiza actualizaciones del cuestionario para documentar los cambios y las tendencias emergentes en la industria. Los cambios en el cuestionario de 2022 incluyen preguntas nuevas sobre el uso de la agricultura de precisión, la producción de cáñamo, la oveja de pelo y preguntas actualizadas sobre el acceso a internet.

Para más información sobre el Censo de Agricultura, visite nass.usda.gov/AgCensus o llame al 800-727-9540. En el sitio web, los productores y otros usuarios de los datos pueden acceder a preguntas frecuentes, datos de censos agrícolas pasados, herramientas para colegas que ayudan a difundir el próximo censo agrícola, información sobre estudios especiales y mucho más. Para ver los puntos más destacados de estos y las últimas novedades sobre el próximo Censo de Agricultura, siga al Servicio Nacional de Estadísticas Agrícolas del Departamento de Agricultura de EE.UU. en Twitter @usda_nass.

