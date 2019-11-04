Contact: Terry Matlock, (720) 822-3030 terry.matlock@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting virtually Nov. 15 from noon-3:30 p.m. EST. The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Census Bureau. The meeting is free and open to the public.

“This biannual event is an excellent opportunity for NASS and other USDA data-producing organizations to hear from stakeholders and to work cooperatively to guide statistical program changes now and into the future,” said Joe Parsons, chair of the Agricultural Statistics Board. “Process improvements are always at the forefront of our data collection and dissemination processes, as such, we rely heavily on the feedback and input from data users and stakeholders to ensure the transparency and effectiveness of our programs. This helps to ensure that we can continue to provide timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. Agriculture.”

The Nov. 15 agenda includes agency updates, a question and answer session followed by two concurrent breakout sessions for participants to choose from covering in-depth topics. A detailed agenda with breakout session descriptions are available online.

Anyone interested in participating in the virtual 2022 Fall Data Users’ Meeting should register online. Links to the Zoom meeting will be emailed to participants after registration. Summaries of previous meetings are also available on the meeting webpage. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber at Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov or 202-690-3099.