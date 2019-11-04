Contact: Teresa White, 202-690-8123 teresa.white@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is seeking nominations to the Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics. Members of this committee advise the Secretary of Agriculture on the scope, timing and content of periodic agricultural censuses, surveys of agriculture, and other related industries. The committee also makes recommendations on the content of agriculture reports and represents the views and data needs of suppliers and users of agricultural statistics.

“The Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics has long played an important role within our agency,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “The committee’s valuable insight and recommendations have helped shape NASS programs and ensure we continue to meet the multifaceted needs of data and statistics. That is why it is important for our committee members to have a broad range of expertise and perspectives that represent the diversity of U.S. agriculture.”

The committee, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, consists of 22 members representing a multiple disciplines and interests including, but not limited to: agricultural producers, national farm organizations, agricultural economists, rural sociologists, farm policy analysts, educators, state agricultural organizations, organic agriculture, local and regional food systems and agriculture-related business and marketing experts. Members serve a staggered two-year term and can serve up to three terms for a total of six consecutive years. NASS recently renewed the committee’s charter and is currently seeking member nominations.

Nominations are open to the public and any interested person or organization may nominate qualified individuals. To submit a nomination, complete the AD-755 form, Advisory Committee or Research and Promotion Background Information.

The completed form must be received by Dec. 7, 2022, by one of the following methods:



Email: Scan the completed form and email it to: HQOA@nass.usda.gov

eFax: (855) 493-0445

Mail: Nominations may be mailed to Kevin Barnes, Associate Administrator, National Agricultural Statistics Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW., South Building Room 5041-A, Washington, DC 20250

For more details, see the Federal Register Notice of Invitation for Nominations to the Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics, or visit the NASS Advisory Committee website.