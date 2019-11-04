Contact: NASS_Media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Mar. 16, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting April 18 from 1-4:30 p.m. CT at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City – Omaha Branch. A virtual attendance option will also be available. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Census Bureau.

“This biannual event is extremely important for both USDA data-producing organizations and data users. It allows us to answer questions about our statistical programs and receive input on the needs of stakeholders as well as address any concerns they may have,” said Joe Parsons, chair, Agricultural Statistics Board. “Transparency, collaboration, and cooperation are the keys to ensuring the integrity of our programs and that we are meeting the needs of our data users. This will also ensure that we can continue to provide timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.”

The April 18 agenda includes agency updates followed by a questions and comments session. A detailed agenda and registration information for anyone interested in attending can be found on our website at www.nass.usda.gov/Education_and_Outreach/Meeting.

Links will be emailed to virtual participants after registration. In-person registration closes on April 10. Summaries of previous meetings are also available on the meeting webpage. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber at Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov or 202-690-3099.