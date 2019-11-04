Contact: NASS_Media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 – As of June 1, there were 72.4 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, up slightly from June 2022 and down 1% from Mar. 1, 2023, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Other key findings in the report were:

Of the 72.4 million hogs and pigs, 66.2 million were market hogs, while 6.15 million were kept for breeding.

Between March 2023 and May 2023, 32.9 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, up 1% from one year earlier.

From March 2023 through May 2023, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11.36 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.94 million sows farrow between June 2023 and August 2023, and 2.95 million sows farrow between September and November 2023.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, with 23.8 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 8.70 million head. North Carolina was third with 7.60 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed roughly 4,500 operators across the nation during the first half of June. The data collected were received by electronic data recording, mail, and telephone.

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.