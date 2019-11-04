Contact: NASS_Media@usda.gov

Soybean acreage down 5% from last year

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 94.1 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2023, up 6% from last year, according to the Acreage report released today. Soybean area planted is estimated at 83.5 million acres, down 5% from last year.

Following up on the Prospective Plantings report released in March, NASS surveyed approximately 9,100 segments of land and nearly 64,000 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted. Key findings released in the Acreage report include:

Corn

Growers expect to harvest 86.3 million acres of corn for grain, up 9% from 2022.

Ninety-three percent of all corn acres planted in the United States are biotech varieties, unchanged from 2022.

Soybeans

Soybean harvested area for 2023 is estimated at 82.7 million acres, down 4% from 2022.

Producers planted 95% of the soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, unchanged from 2022.

Cotton

All cotton planted area for 2023 is estimated at 11.1 million acres, 19% below 2022.

Upland cotton planted is estimated at 11.0 million acres, down 19% from 2022.

American Pima planted area is estimated at 109,000 acres, down 40% from 2022.

Ninety-seven percent of Upland cotton planted acres are biotech varieties, up 2 percentage points from 2022.

Wheat

All wheat planted area for 2023 is estimated at 49.6 million acres, up 9% from last year.

Winter wheat planted area is estimated at 37.0 million acres, up 11% from 2022.

Other spring wheat planted area is estimated at 11.1 million acres, up 3% from 2022.

Durum wheat planted area is estimated at 1.48 million acres, down 9% from last year.

NASS today also released the quarterly Grain Stocks report to provide estimates of on-farm and off-farm stocks as of June 1. Key findings in that report include:

Grain Stocks

Corn stocks totaled 4.11 billion bushels, down 6% from the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks were up 5% from a year ago, but off-farm stocks were down 15%.

Soybeans stored totaled 796 million bushels, down 18% from June 1, 2022. On-farm soybean stocks were down 3% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were down 26%.

All wheat stored totaled 580 million bushels, down 17% from a year ago. On-farm all wheat stocks were up 34% from last year, while off-farm stocks were down 25%.

Durum wheat stored totaled 28.0 million bushels, up 18% from June 1, 2022. On-farm stocks of Durum wheat were up 38% from June 1, 2022. Off-farm stocks of Durum wheat were up 6% from a year earlier.

