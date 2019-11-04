Contact: NASS_Media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting virtually via Zoom for Government Oct. 17-18 from noon-3 p.m. EDT. The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Census Bureau. The meeting is free and open to the public.

“The Data Users’ Meeting is a great resource for anyone, whether they are a data user, data producer or stakeholder. The open forum portion is particularly important as it allows stakeholders a chance to ask questions or voice concerns that can prove critical in driving change in our statistical programs going forward,” said Joe Parsons, chair of the Agricultural Statistics Board. “It is also a great opportunity for data users to gain a great deal of knowledge concerning ag census methodology, revision schedules and other subjects of importance. This meeting will ensure that NASS can continue to provide timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.”

The Oct. 17 agenda includes agency updates followed by breakout sessions. Day two will include a question and comment open forum for attendees and two separate breakout sessions. A detailed agenda with breakout session descriptions and registration information are on the NASS website. Links to the meeting will be emailed to participants after registration.

Summaries of previous meetings are also available on the meeting webpage. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber at Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov or 202-690-3099.