WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will release the 2022 Census of Agriculture data on February 13, 2024. NASS concluded the data collection this summer with a preliminary national return rate of 61%. The ag census, conducted once every five years, was mailed to more than 3 million producers across the United States and Puerto Rico late last year. NASS plans to release the data from the 2022 Puerto Rico Census of Agriculture in summer 2024. Early next year, NASS will conduct the Census of Agriculture in the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

“On behalf of everyone at USDA, I would like to thank the millions of producers who gave their time and effort to complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “Ag census data will inform decisions about policy, farm and conservation programs, rural development, research, technology development, ag education, and more over the next several years. These data will have a very real impact on producers, their farming operations, and communities.”

The ag census data will be available at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus and in NASS’s searchable database, Quick Stats. Publication dates for the various ag census data products can be found on NASS’s online 2024 Agricultural Statistics Board Calendar. Like all NASS data, ag census data will be available in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified, as required by federal law.

“NASS staff are currently doing extensive analyses of each response,” said NASS’s Census and Survey Division Director Barbara Rater. “We use trusted statistical methods to account for nonresponse, under-coverage, and misclassification to continue to produce accurate data down to the county level. Per usual, these methodologies will be published in the final report.”

In addition to the U.S. territory ag census data collection, two ag census special studies that will provide more in-depth information on certain industries will be conducted this fall and winter: the 2023 Census of Aquaculture and the 2023 Irrigation and Water Management Survey. These questionnaires will be mailed to the producers who reported these activities in the 2022 Census of Agriculture. For more information about these upcoming special studies, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.

The Census of Agriculture provides the only source of impartial and comprehensive agricultural data for every state and county in the nation. Watch for additional news about the ag census at @usda_nass on X (formerly known as Twitter).