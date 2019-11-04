Contact: NASS-Media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 – Today, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) inducted two former employees to its Hall of Fame. The NASS Hall of Fame honors individuals whose work has had a lasting impact on agricultural statistics and the service NASS provides to the nation. This year’s inductees are Carol House and Raymond “Ron” Bosecker.

“The 2023 Hall of Fame inductees have made enduring contributions to NASS’s programs and U.S. agriculture,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “Our two honorees distinguished themselves with their leadership, by being experts in their fields, and by their tireless dedication toward efficiently and effectively carrying out the mission of NASS.”

Carol House joined NASS in 1976 as a student assistant. Throughout her nearly 34-year career, House moved through the ranks to be appointed Division Director of two separate divisions. She also served as Associate Administrator and Chair of the Program Planning Committee and then the Deputy Administrator for Programs and Products. In these positions, she was responsible for 500 annual statistical releases and the Census of Agriculture. During her career, she authored and co-authored numerous reports and papers that impacted NASS methodology, including those on her pioneering work in Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing. Additionally, House was the first woman hired directly into NASS to rise to the level of Senior Executive. House retired in 2010.

Raymond “Ron” Bosecker began his career at NASS in 1964 as a student trainee at the Illinois State Statistical Office. In 1972, Bosecker transferred to Washington, D.C. and worked in several headquarters units before transferring to California as the Deputy State Statistician. In 1985, he returned to Washington, D.C. as Chief of the Methods Branch, later becoming Chief of the Survey Sampling Branch. In 1992, he entered the Senior Executive Service after being promoted to Director of the Research Division. He was reassigned in early 1999 as Acting Deputy Administrator for Field Operations, before being selected as the NASS Administrator in December 1999. Bosecker held the position of Administrator until his retirement in 2008.

NASS established the Hall of Fame to recognize former employees whose contributions to the agency and to agricultural statistics transcend time. Individuals honored in the Hall of Fame exemplify professional integrity and strong commitment to public service.

Learn more about the NASS Hall of Fame, including information on how to submit a nomination.