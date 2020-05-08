Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting on October 15-16 starting at 12 p.m. ET virtually via Zoom. This meeting is free and open to the public. Registration is required. The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with the World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and U.S. Census Bureau.

“The Data Users’ Meeting is a valuable resource for our data users, data producers, and other stakeholders. This meeting provides an avenue to update stakeholders on recent and pending changes in the various statistical and information programs related to agriculture,” said Lance Honig, chair of the Agricultural Statistics Board. “It also provides an open forum for questions and feedback which is important for developing our statistical programs and enacting change as we move forward. This biannual meeting helps to ensure that NASS can continue to provide timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.”

The October 15 agenda includes agency updates followed by breakout sessions. Day two will include a question and comment open forum for attendees and additional breakout sessions. A detailed agenda with breakout session descriptions and registration information are on the NASS website. Links to the meeting will be emailed to participants after registration. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber at Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov or 202-923-9416.