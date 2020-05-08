Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released the 2023 Census of Agriculture data for American Samoa and Guam today.

The most widely used statistics in the agriculture industry, the Census of Agriculture, is conducted every five years and provides the most comprehensive and impartial agriculture data at the island level. “We thank the producers who gave their time to complete the questionnaire. The Census of Agriculture data tells their agriculture story,” said NASS Administrator Joseph Parsons. “The agricultural census data provides vital data that helps shape policies, allocate resources, and support the growth and sustainability of agriculture in American Samoa and Guam.”

Federal and local governments, agribusinesses, organizations, and many more use Census of Agriculture data to support funding research and programs to improve farming techniques and equipment, building infrastructure for high-speed internet, providing effective production and distribution systems as well as natural disaster preparation, response, and recovery assistance.

Highlights from the 2023 Census of Agriculture:

American Samoa:

There were 7,157 farms, up 13% or 828 farms from 2018. Land in farms totaled 9,253 acres, with an average farm size of 1.3 acres.

The total value of sales was $ 35.3 million, with an average value of $ 4,932 per farm.

Taro represented the largest category of production, with sales of $ 1,245,378.

Guam:

There were 583 farms, an increase of 319 farms since the last census in 2018. Land in farms totaled 2,848 acres, with an average farm size of 4.9 acres.

The total value of sales was $ 6,162,085 million, with an average value of $ 10,570 per farm.

Vegetables and melons represented the largest category of production, with sales of $2,636,157.

For American Samoa, the Census of Agriculture defined a farm as any place that raised or produced agricultural products for sale or home consumption, in 2023. For Guam, the Census of Agriculture defined a farm as any place from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products were produced and sold, or normally would have been sold, in 2023.

The full Census of Agriculture report as well as publication dates for additional data products from the census can be found at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus