Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 95.2 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2025, up 5% from last year, according to the Acreage report released today. Soybean area planted is estimated at 83.4 million acres, down 4% from last year.

Following up on the Prospective Plantings report released in March, NASS surveyed approximately 67,700 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted. Key findings released in the Acreage report include:

Corn

Growers expect to harvest 86.8 million acres of corn for grain, up 5% from 2024.

Ninety-four percent of all corn acres planted in the United States are biotech varieties, the same as 2024.

Soybeans

Soybean harvested area for 2025 is estimated at 82.5 million acres, down 4% from last year.

Producers planted 96% of the soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, the same as 2024.

Cotton

All cotton planted area for 2025 is estimated at 10.1 million acres, 10% below 2024.

Upland cotton planted is estimated at 9.95 million acres, down 9% from last year.

American Pima planted area is estimated at 171,000 acres, down 17% from 2024.

Ninety-seven percent of Upland cotton planted acres are biotech varieties, up 1% from last year.

Wheat

All wheat planted area for 2025 is estimated at 45.5 million acres, down 1% from last year.

Winter wheat planted area is estimated at 33.3 million acres, down less than 1% from 2024.

Other spring wheat planted area is estimated at 10.0 million acres, down 5% from 2024.

Durum wheat planted area is estimated at 2.11 million acres, up 2% from last year.

Today, NASS also released the quarterly Grain Stocks and Rice Stocks reports to provide estimates of on-farm and off-farm stocks as of June 1. Key findings in those reports include:

Grain Stocks

Corn stocks totaled 4.64 billion bushels, down 7% from the same time last year.

On-farm corn stocks were down 16% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks were up 6%.

Soybeans stored totaled 1.01 billion bushels, up 4% from June 1, 2024.

On-farm soybean stocks were down 12% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were up 18%.

All wheat stored totaled 851 million bushels, up 22% from a year ago.

On-farm all wheat stocks were up 32% from last year, while off-farm stocks were up 20%.

Durum wheat stored totaled 27.9 million bushels, up 32% from June 1, 2024.

On-farm stocks of Durum wheat were up 41% from June 1, 2024.

Off-farm stocks of Durum wheat were up 25% from a year earlier.

Grain Stocks

Rough rice stocks totaled 69.7 million hundredweight, up 15% from June 1, 2024.

On-farm rice stocks were up 94% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were up 7%.

Long grain rice varieties accounted for 69% of the total rough rice, medium grain accounted for 30%, and short grain varieties accounted for 1%.

Milled rice stocks totaled 6.09 million hundredweight, up 26% from a year ago.

Milled rice stocks were comprised of 4.01 million hundredweight of whole kernel rice and 2.08 million hundredweight of second heads, screenings, and brewers rice.

All NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/publicationsnass.usda.gov/publications. Join NASS’s Lance Honig for a live Stat Chat about the Acreage, Grain Stocks, and Rice Stocks reports @usda_nass on X at 1:30 p.m. ET today. Have a question about the report? Ask any time with #StatChat in your question.