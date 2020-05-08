Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2025 – Starting at the end of July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will mail the Grape Inquiry – August 2025 survey to approximately 2,000 U.S. growers. The survey asks for grape acreage and projected production. NASS will forecast 2025 grape production based on the information collected.

“The information from this survey directly impacts U.S. grape growers,” said USDA NASS Administrator Joseph L. Parsons. “Growers can use the forecast data when making business plans and marketing decisions. The data can also inform programs and projects provided by agencies, Cooperative Extension, state and local governments, and other industry groups in service to our nation’s growers.”

Growers can respond to the survey securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail, or fax. The information provided is protected and confidential in accordance with federal law (Title V, Subtitle A, Public Law 107-347). For assistance with the survey, please call 888-424-7828.

The 2025 U.S. grape forecast will be released at noon ET, Aug. 12, 2025, in the Crop ProductionCrop Production report. All NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov.

Mark your calendar for Aug. 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET for a live Stat Chat following the forecast release. Join #NASS Agricultural Statistics Board Chair Lance Honig @usda_nass on X and use #StatChat when posting your question.