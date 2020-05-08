Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) estimated 91.5 million acres of corn planted in the United States for 2024, down 3% from last year, according to the Acreage report released today. Soybean area planted is estimated at 86.1 million acres, up 3% from last year.

Following up on the Prospective Plantings report released in March, NASS surveyed approximately 9,000 segments of land and nearly 64,000 farm operators during the first two weeks of June to gather information on what farmers actually planted. Key findings released in the Acreage report include:

Corn

Growers expect to harvest 91.5 million acres of corn for grain, down 3% from 2023.

Ninety-four percent of all corn acres planted in the United States are biotech varieties, up from 93% in 2023.

Soybeans

Soybean harvested area for 2024 is estimated at 86.1 million acres, up 3% from last year.

Producers planted 96% of the soybean acreage using herbicide resistant seed varieties, up one percentage point from 2023.

Cotton

All cotton planted area for 2024 is estimated at 11.7 million acres, 14% above 2023.

Upland cotton planted is estimated at 11.5 million acres, up 14% from last year.

American Pima planted area is estimated at 182,000 acres, up 24% from 2023.

Ninety-six percent of Upland cotton planted acres are biotech varieties, down 97% from last year.

Wheat

All wheat planted area for 2024 is estimated at 47.2 million acres, down 5% from last year.

Winter wheat planted area is estimated at 33.8 million acres, down 8% from 2023.

Other spring wheat planted area is estimated at 11.3 million acres, up 1% from 2023.

Durum wheat planted area is estimated at 2.17 million acres, up 29% from last year.

Today, NASS also released the quarterly Grain Stocks and Rice Stocks reports to provide estimates of on-farm and off-farm stocks as of June 1. Key findings in those reports include:

Corn stocks totaled 4.99 billion bushels, up 22% from the same time last year.

On-farm corn stocks were up 37% from a year ago, and off-farm stocks were up 4%.

Soybeans stored totaled 970 million bushels, up 22% from June 1, 2023.

On-farm soybean stocks were up 44% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were up 6%.

All wheat stored totaled 702 million bushels, up 23% from a year ago.

On-farm all wheat stocks were up 12% from last year, while off-farm stocks were up 27%.

Durum wheat stored totaled 21.1 million bushels, down 24% from June 1, 2023.

On-farm stocks of Durum wheat were down 22% from June 1, 2023.

Off-farm stocks of Durum wheat were down 26% from a year earlier.

Rice Stocks

Rough rice stocks totaled 2.73 million metric tons, up 37% from June 1, 2023.

On-farm rice stocks were up 22% from a year ago, while off-farm stocks were up 39%

Long grain rice varieties accounted for 55% of the total rough rice, medium grain accounted for 44%, and short grain varieties accounted for 1%.

Milled rice stocks totaled 218,270 metric tons, down 7% from a year ago.

Milled rice stocks were comprised of 160,980 metric tons of whole kernel rice and 57,290 metric tons of second heads, screenings, and brewers rice.

Join NASS’s Lance Honig for a live Stat Chat on the Acreage, Grain Stocks, and Rice Stocks reports @usda_nass on X at 1:15 p.m. ET today. Have a question about the report? Ask any time with #StatChat in your question. All NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/publications.