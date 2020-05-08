News Release

Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

USDA publica el Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico 2022

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 – Hoy, el Servicio Nacional de Estadísticas Agrícolas (NASS) del Departamento de Agricultura de Estados Unidos publicó los datos del Censo de Agricultura 2022 para Puerto Rico. La información fue recolectada directamente de los agricultores por el Departamento de Agricultura de Puerto Rico y el Servicio de Extensión Agrícola de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Los datos muestran que el valor total de la producción agrícola de la isla alcanzó los $703 millones en 2022, un aumento de 45% en comparación con 2018cuando se realizó el último Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico.

"El Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico documenta la industria agrícola de la isla y proporciona la única fuente de datos consistentes y comparables a nivel regional", dijo el administrador de NASS, Joseph Parsons. "Los nuevos datos del censo agrícola ayudarán a informar las decisiones políticas, programáticas y comerciales que apoyan a las comunidades agrícolas de la isla. Quiero agradecer a nuestros colegas en Puerto Rico por su compromiso de ayudar a proporcionar un censo agrícola completo y preciso".

Las regiones de Arecibo y Ponce juntas abarcaron sobre el 40% del valor total de la producción agrícola. Los principales municipios en ventas fueron Santa Isabel ($55.5 millones), Arecibo ($54.6 millones), y Salinas ($45.9 millones). Los principales productos básicos por valor de las ventas fueron leche ($173 millones), aves de corral y productos avícolas ($111.2 millones), y cultivos de campo ($74 millones). Estos tres productos representaron más de la mitad (51%) del valor de todos los productos agrícolas vendidos.

De manera similar a las tendencias agrícolas en los Estados Unidos continentales, el tamaño promedio de las fincas aumentó a partir de 2018 (59.3 cuerdas en 2018 a 65.0 cuerdas en 2022), mientras que el número de fincas disminuyó a 7,602 fincas, una pérdida de 628 fincas desde 2018. Si bien el número de fincas disminuyó, la cantidad de terreno cultivable aumentó a 494,481 cuerdas, o 21.9% de todo el terreno en Puerto Rico. Esto supuso un aumento de 6,706 cuerdas (1.4%) con respecto a 2018.

Para acceder a los resultados completos del Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico 2022, visite www.nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. Los datos a nivel isla, regionales y de algunos municipios están disponibles en PDF y en la base de datos en línea Quick Stats de NASS en quickstats.nass.usda.gov. Las publicaciones en español e inglés de los aspectos destacados del Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico 2022 también están disponibles en el sitio web de NASS en nass.usda.gov/Publications/Highlights.

Realizado por primera vez en el año 1840 junto con el Censo decenal, el Censo de Agricultura es un recuento completo de las fincas y ranchos de los Estados Unidos y sus territorios, así como de las personas que los dirigen. Este es el 19° Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico y el sexto realizado por NASS.

El informe del Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico difiere de la publicación de los Estados Unidos para documentar mejor la agricultura de la isla. Por ejemplo, el Censo de Agricultura define una finca en Puerto Rico como cualquier lugar desde el cual se produjeron o vendieron $500 o más de productos agrícolas, o normalmente se habrían vendido, durante el año del censo. El informe de Puerto Rico incluye datos sobre productos tropicales no incluidos en otras publicaciones del censo, como la yuca, los cocos y los plátanos. El Censo de Agricultura de Puerto Rico también proporciona datos especializados sobre las prácticas de producción agrícola, que incluye secadores de café, generadores eléctricos de emergencia e invernaderos/cobertizos hidrónicos, y sobre las características únicas de los operadores, como el año de estudios más alto completado, el número de personas que viven en el hogar y el estado de jubilación.

