The Census of Agriculture is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. Even small plots of land - whether rural or urban - growing fruit, vegetables or some food animals count if $1,000 or more of such products were raised and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the Census year. The Census of Agriculture, taken only once every five years, looks at land use and ownership, operator characteristics, production practices, income and expenditures. For America’s farmers and ranchers, the Census of Agriculture is their voice, their future, and their opportunity.

If you did not receive the 2017 Census of Agriculture questionnaire and should have, or if you are operating a new farm or ranch, please sign up to be counted in the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

Want an overview of the 2017 Census of Agriculture data? Don’t miss the Census of Agriculture Data Highlight Series on farm economics, demographics, and more.

New for the 2017 Census of Agriculture data release, the Census Data Query Tool (CDQT) is an easy way to access, view and download 2017 Census of Agriculture data. All data series that are present in the 2017 dataset are available within the CDQT. All census of agriculture data can still be accessed using NASS’ most comprehensive searchable database, Quick Stats. Click here to use the 2017 CDQT or to download the complete 2017 CDQT data set.

Why is the Census of Agriculture important?

The Census of Agriculture provides the only source of uniform, comprehensive, and impartial agriculture data for every county in the nation. Through the Census of Agriculture, producers can show the nation the value and importance of agriculture and can influence decisions that will shape the future of U.S. agriculture.

Who uses Census of Agriculture data?

Census of Agriculture data are used by all those who serve farmers and rural communities — federal, state and local governments, agribusinesses, trade associations, and many others.

Farmers and ranchers can use Census of Agriculture data to make informed decisions about the future of their own operations.

Companies and cooperatives use the data to determine where to locate facilities that will serve agricultural producers.

Community planners use the information to target needed services to rural residents.

Legislators use census data when shaping farm policies and programs.



Does NASS keep the information provided by individual respondents private?

NASS is bound by law (Title 7, U.S. Code, and the Confidential Information Protection and Statistical Efficiency Act or CIPSEA, Public Law 107-347) – and pledges to every data provider – to use the information for statistical purposes only. NASS publishes only aggregated data, not individual or farm-specific data.

