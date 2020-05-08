Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2024 – As of Sept.1, there were 76.5 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, up slightly from September 2023 and up 2% from June 1, 2024, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Other key findings in the report were:

Of the 76.5 million hogs and pigs, 70.4 million were market hogs, while 6.04 million were kept for breeding.

Between June and August 2024, 35.0 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down 1% from the same time period one year earlier.

From June through September 2024, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11.72 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.96 million sows farrow between September and November 2024, and 2.93 million sows farrow between December 2024 and February 2025.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 25.5 million head. Minnesota had the second largest inventory at 9.40 million head. North Carolina was third with 8.20 million head.

To obtain an accurate measurement of the U.S. swine industry, NASS surveyed 4,535 operators across the nation during the first half of September. The data collected were received online through NASS’s Respondent Portal, by mail, telephone and through face-to-face interviews.

There will be a question-and-answer session during a live #StatChat on the @usda_nass X account today at 4 p.m. EDT to answer questions about the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. To ask a question, include #StatChat in posts. The #StatChat happens every quarter after the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report is released.

The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.