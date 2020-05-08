Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking nominations to the Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics. Members of this Committee advise the Secretary of Agriculture on the scope, timing and content of periodic agricultural censuses, as well as surveys of agriculture and other related industries. The committee also makes recommendations on the content of agricultural reports and represents the views and data needs of suppliers and users of agricultural statistics.

“The Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics serves a vital role to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS),” said Joe Prusacki, Associate Administrator. “It is a diverse panel of experts, and we tap into their expertise and experiences to keep current with shifting data needs in the rapidly changing agricultural environment. Committee members also help keep NASS informed of emerging issues in the agriculture community that can affect our statistics activities.”

The committee, appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture, consists of 22 members representing a broad range of disciplines and interests including, but not limited to, agricultural producers, national farm organizations, agricultural economists, rural sociologists, farm policy analysts, educators, state agricultural organizations, and agriculture-related business and marketing experts. Members serve a staggered two-year term and can serve up to three terms for a total of six consecutive years. Nominations are currently being sought for 22 open committee seats.

“Serving on the Advisory Committee of Agriculture Statistics is an opportunity to bring your input and recommendations to the table, and we want to ensure those recommendations take into account the needs of the diverse groups served by all of USDA,” added Prusacki. “We strongly encourage all interested individuals to apply to help represent the needs of today’s diverse agriculture industry.”

To submit a nomination, complete an AD-755 form available online.

The completed form must be received by Nov. 25, 2024, via one of the following methods:

Email: Scan the completed form and email it to: SM.NASS.OA@usda.gov

Mail: Nominations can be mailed to...

Joseph J. Prusacki, Associate Administrator

National Agricultural Statistics Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

1400 Independence Avenue SW., South Building

Washington, DC 20250

For more details, see the Federal Register notice or visit the NASS website.