USDA NASS and ERS to attend National Association of Farm Broadcasting 2024 Trade Talk

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2024 – Representatives from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) and Economic Research Service (ERS) will be available for interviews at the annual National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Trade Talk on November 14, at the Westin Crown Center in Kansas City, MO.

WHAT: National Association of Farm Broadcasting 2024 Trade Talk

WHEN: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, November 14, 2024

WHERE: Booth 91, Westin Crown Center, 1 Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO.

WHO:

Joe Prusacki, NASS, Associate Administrator

  • As Associate Administrator, Prusacki provides leadership to all NASS programs and operations, including surveys and the Census of Agriculture.
  • Learn about Census of Agriculture Products, the upcoming TOTAL/ARMS survey, the 2023 Census of Aquaculture report releasing next month, and 2023 Irrigation and Water Management data.

Lance Honig, NASS, Agricultural Statistics Board Chair and Methodology Division Director

  • As Agricultural Statistics Board chair, Honig leads the preparation and dissemination of market-sensitive agriculture-related forecasts and estimates. As director, he provides leadership and oversight for the successful design, processing, and summarization of survey and census information.
  • Discover more about NASS events for data users, ask about the latest crop production report and other NASS surveys, and discuss the importance of NASS data, how it is used, by whom, and more.

Thomas Worth, Resource and Rural Economics Division director, USDA Economic Research Service

  • Serves as the Resource and Rural Economics Division Director at USDA’s Economic Research Service, where he leads research on conservation and land use, climate and energy, rural households and economy, farm finance, agricultural technology, productivity, and market structure.
  • Stop by for insight on the 2024 edition of the Rural America at a Glance report, the Census of Agriculture Charts of Note series, and a variety of resources available to support your daily news coverage.

###

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.

