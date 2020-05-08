Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will hold its biannual Data Users’ Meeting on April 29, 2025, starting at 12 p.m. ET. This virtual meeting is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required to attend this event.

The Data Users’ Meeting is held to share updates to USDA data and statistical products with the public and to solicit input on agency programs important to agriculture. The event is organized by NASS in cooperation with USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board, Farm Service Agency, Economic Research Service, Agricultural Marketing Service, Foreign Agricultural Service and the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The Data Users’ Meeting is an invaluable resource for our data users, data producers, and all stakeholders involved in U.S. Agriculture,” said Lance Honig, Chair of the Agricultural Statistics Board. “This event fosters an open dialogue and invites feedback that is essential for driving progress and ensuring that NASS can continue to provide timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. Agriculture.”

This spring, the Data Users’ Meeting agenda includes agency updates and an open question forum for attendees. A detailed agenda and registration information are on the NASS website. The link to attend the meeting will be emailed to participants after registration. For more information, contact Marisa Reuber at Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov or 202-923-9416.