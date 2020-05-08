Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2025 – U.S. farmers are expected to produce 1.38 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, according to the Crop Production report released today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). In NASS’s first winter wheat production forecast for 2025, production is expected to increase 2% from 2024. As of May 1, the U.S. yield is expected to average 53.7 bushels per acre, up 2.0 bushels from last year’s average of 51.7 bushels per acre.

Hard Red Winter production is forecast at 784 million bushels, up 2% from a year ago. Soft Red Winter, at 345 million bushels, is expected to increase 1% from 2024. White Winter, at 2.53 million bushels, is up 7% from last year. Of the White Winter production, 20.6 million bushels are Hard White and 232 million bushels are Soft White.

The U.S. all orange forecast for the 2024-2025 season is 2.46 million tons, up slightly from the previous forecast, and down 8% from the 2023- 2024 final utilization. The Florida all orange forecast, at 11.6 million boxes (521,000 tons), is up less than 1 percent from the previous forecast and down 36% from last season’s final utilization.

U.S. almond production (shelled basis) is forecast at 2.80 billion pounds, up 3% from the previous year.

NASS surveyed approximately 8,800 producers across the country in preparation for this Crop Production report. This monthly report contains data for the United States, including area planted and harvested, yield, and production. The report also contains a weather summary, a monthly agricultural summary, and an analysis of precipitation and the degree of departure from the normal precipitation map for the month. All NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov.

