WASHINGTON, June 11, 2025 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be conducting the annual Mushroom Inquiry to document the past growing year. Mushroom growers will be contacted about growing areas, production, and value of sales for the 2024-2025 season as well as growing intentions for the coming year.

“The mushroom industry plays a vital role in U.S. agriculture, and accurate data is essential to understanding its economic contribution,” said NASS Administrator Joseph L. Parsons. “We strongly encourage all growers to participate and ensure their voices are represented in the report.”

Growers should receive a questionnaire by early July. Survey respondents are encouraged to use the Respondent Portal at agcounts.usda.gov. The information provided by survey respondents will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, responses will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form.

The data will be published in the annual Mushrooms report to be released on Aug. 21, 2025. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov.