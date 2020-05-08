Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2025 – Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) mailed the July cattle survey to about 18,000 cattle operations nationwide to provide an up-to-date measure of U.S. cattle inventories. This is the first July cattle survey mailed to producers since the reinstatement of key reports was announced earlier this year.

“This information helps producers make timely, informed business decisions and plan for herd expansion or reduction,” said NASS Livestock Branch Chief Travis Averill. “It also helps packers and government leaders evaluate expected slaughter volume for future months and determine potential supplies for export. Obtaining the current count of cattle will serve as an important decision-making tool for the entire agriculture industry.”

During the first two weeks of July, U.S. cattle producers will have the opportunity to report their beef and dairy cattle inventories, calf crop, death loss and cattle on feed information. To make it as easy as possible for producers to participate in the survey, NASS offers the option of responding via the website agcounts.usda.gov, telephone, mail or a personal interview with a local NASS representative.

The July Cattle report will be released on July 25, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET. This and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/publications.

For more information about this survey, visit nass.usda.gov/go/cattle. If you need assistance, please contact us at 888-424-7828..