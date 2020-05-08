Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 – The Crop Production report issued today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) forecasted corn production up from 2024 and soybean production down from last year. Corn production is up 13% from last year, forecast at 16.7 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to decrease their production 2% from 2024, forecast at 4.29 billion bushels..

Average corn yield is forecast at a record high 188.8 bushels per acre, up 9.5 bushels from last year. NASS also forecasts record high yields in Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. As of Aug. 3, 73% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, 6 percentage points above the same time last year.

Soybean yields are expected to average a record high 53.6 bushels per acre, up 2.9 bushels from 2024. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Virginia will be record highs.

All wheat production is forecast at 1.93 billion bushels, down 2% from 2024. Growers are expected to produce 1.36 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, up 1% from the previous forecast and up less than 1% from last year. Durum wheat production is forecast at 87.4 million bushels, up 9% from 2024. All other spring wheat production is forecast at 484 million bushels, down 11% from last year. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the U.S. all wheat yield is forecast at 52.7 bushels per acre, up 1.5 bushels from 2024.

Today’s report also included the first NASS production forecast of the season for U.S. cotton. NASS forecasts all cotton production at 13.2 million 480-pound bales, down 8% from last year. Yield is expected to average 862 pounds per harvested acre, down 24 pounds from 2024. Forecasts for apple, cranberry, grape, peach, pear and other crops are also included in the report.

NASS interviewed approximately 14,900 producers across the country in preparation for this report. NASS is now gearing up to conduct its September Agricultural Survey, which will collect final acreage, yield, and production information for wheat, barley, oats, and rye as well as grains and oilseeds stored on farms across the nation. That survey will take place during the first two weeks of September.

