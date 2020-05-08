Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 – According to the Crop Production report issued today by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), corn production is forecast at 15.2 billion bushels, up less than 1% from the previous forecast, but down 1% from last year; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 10% from 2023, forecast at 4.58 billion bushels.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, corn yields are expected to average 183.8 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.2 bushel from the previous forecast and up 6.5 bushels from 2023. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 82.7 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast.

Also based on conditions as of Oct. 1, soybean yields are expected to average 53.1 bushels per acre, down 0.1 bushel from the previous forecast, but up 2.5 bushels from 2023. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.3 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but up 5% from 2023.

Today’s report also included a production forecast for U.S. cotton. All cotton production is forecast at 14.2 million 480-pound bales, down 2% from the previous forecast, but up 18% from 2023. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, yields are expected to average 789 pounds per harvested acre, down 18 pounds from the previous forecast and down 110 pounds from 2023. Upland cotton production is forecast at 13.7 million 480-pound bales, down 2% from the previous forecast, but up 16% from 2023. Pima cotton production is forecast at 516,000 bales, down 6% from the previous forecast, but up 63% from 2023. All cotton area harvested is forecast at 8.63 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast, but up 34% from 2023.

Objective yield and farm operator surveys were conducted between September 24 and October 7 to gather information on expected yield as of Oct. 1. The objective yield surveys for corn, cotton, and soybeans were conducted in the major producing states that usually account for about 75% of U.S. production. Randomly selected plots were revisited to make current counts.

The farm operator survey was conducted primarily by telephone with some use of mail, internet, and personal enumeration. Approximately 7,500 producers were contacted during the survey period and asked questions about probable yield. The Crop Production report is published monthly and is available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications.

Join @usda_nass on X today at 1 p.m. EDT. Use #StatChat to discuss the report live with NASS Agricultural Statistics Board Chair, Lance Honig.

NASS will hold the biannual Data Users' Meeting to share recent statistical program changes and solicit public feedback on October 15-16 at 12 p.m. EDT via Zoom. Register to attend.