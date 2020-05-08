Contact: nass-media@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) today released the Congressional District Profiles and Rankings from the 2022 Census of Agriculture. This summary presents data by congressional district from the 118th Congress that includes land, farms, market value of agricultural products sold, rankings and producer characteristics.

“These profiles present local data in a fast and easy-to-read format, allowing producers and all data users to quickly view and evaluate information,” said NASS Acting Administrator Joseph Parsons. “Congressional District Profiles and Rankings from the ag census are only available every five years. Providing ag census information at a congressional district level, in addition to state, county and nationwide data, allows data users to compare districts to each other, shows the value of agriculture in a district, and informs policy makers.”

To address questions about the Congressional District Rankings and Profiles, NASS will host a live X Stat Chat @usda_nass for the public on Thursday, May 16, at 1 p.m. EDT.

NASS released the Census of Agriculture State and County Profiles on March 27. Upcoming releases include the Race, Ethnicity, and Gender Profiles on June 28; the Watersheds report on July 24; the American Indian Reservations Report on Aug. 29; and Zip Code Tabulations on Nov. 7. All these products will be available at nass.usda.gov/Publications/AgCensus/2022.

Other products to be released this summer and fall include additional census highlights publications. Census of Agriculture Highlights cover topics such as information about producer demographics, commodity-specific information and more.

Data from the 2022 Census of Agriculture, collected directly from producers, found a continued decline in farms and farmland and a rise in the number of new and beginning (operating 10 or fewer years on any farm) as well as young (under the age of 35) producers. Another continuing trend included a rise in internet access (79% compared to 75% in 2017). Spanning more than 6 million data points about America’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them, the full ag census report is available. Ag census data can also be found in NASS’s searchable online database, Quick Stats.